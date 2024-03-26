Loris Karius’ representatives will offer the Newcastle United goalkeeper to further two Italian clubs in the coming weeks as they look to take him to Serie A this summer.

Karius, currently down in the pecking order at St James’ Park, will be out of contract at the end of the season.

The German shot-stopper wants to move to Italy on account of his Italian partner Diletta Leona.

He was initially offered to Roma, but due to the departure of sporting director Tiago Pinto, no decision can be made.

Now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Karius will be offered to Monza and Torino, including others, in the coming weeks.

Monza and Torino, who face uncertainty regarding their goalkeepers Michele Di Gregorio and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, with both being linked with moves away, might be interested in Karius as a possible replacement.

Other clubs will also be offered the chance to sign the former Liverpool goalkeeper.

Karius has impressed Newcastle boss Eddie Howe with his work ethic, but staying in the north east looks unlikely, with Italy where the goalkeeper wants to be.