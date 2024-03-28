European heavyweights Barcelona believe Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could find it hard to turn them down if they make him an offer, according to ESPN.

The Catalan giants are in the market for a new manager as Xavi Hernandez will be leaving at the end of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi has been seen as a potential option at the Nou Camp but they do not want to pay the €15m release clause in his Brighton contract.

Arteta rejected speculation over his future at Arsenal earlier this year but he has remained Barcelona’s preferred option.

It has been claimed that Barcelona are confident that the Spaniard would find it hard to turn them down if an offer is made.

The former midfielder started out his career in the Barcelona academy and played for their reserve side before making a name for himself in Scotland and England.

Arteta has been hugely impressive at Arsenal and his team are in the Premier League title race for the second season running.

Barcelona want him to replace Xavi but so far, Areta has shown little inclination to leave the Gunners.

The Catalan giants believe a return to Barcelona as their manager would be too tempting for him to turn down.