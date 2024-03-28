Exeter City midfielder Reece Cole admits he is not sure how much Charlton Athletic have changed under their new boss Nathan Jones, but is expecting a tough game.

The two sides are set to take each other on for the second time this season on Good Friday, with Charlton winning the earlier encounter 4-1.

Michael Appleton has since been replaced at the Valley by former Southampton manager Jones and Cole admits he does not know just how much Charlton have changed.

Regardless of how Charlton shape up, Cole is expecting a difficult afternoon.

“It will be a tough game, like it was at their place”, Cole said at a press conference.

“They are a physical side but that may have changed since the new manager has come in – I haven’t seen too much of them since then.”

Exeter’s last game was on the 16th of this month and the break, the former Brentford man insists, has only made them eager to get on to the pitch and play with confidence.

“It feel like a while since we last had a game so we are all itching to get out there and play the game, and we will take all the confidence from the last game.”

Exeter are unbeaten in their last three games at home and will be keen to continue that run against Jones’ men.