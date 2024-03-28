Russell Martin has indicated that he welcomes the fact that his Southampton side have been written off in the automatic promotion race in the Championship.

Saints are nine points behind second-placed Leicester City having played a game fewer than Enzo Maresca’s side.

They have two games in hand over current league leaders Leeds United, and Ipswich Town, who are sitting third in the Championship standings.

Many observers now believe that the automatic promotion race is now between Leeds, Leicester and Ipswich, with Southampton now being tipped to finish in the playoff spots.

Martin is certain that the Championship will throw up a few more surprises and shocks in the final months of the season.

However, he is pleased that his team have been written off from the race to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

The Saints boss said in a press conference: “You get so close to the end goal and every game you tick off now you get closer and closer.

“Crazy things will happen in the league and we need to focus on ourselves.

“The good thing is we have been written off by everyone.”

Southampton will host Middlesbrough at St. Mary’s on Good Friday before taking on promotion rivals Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Easter Monday.