Former Premier League star Ray Houghton admits that Southampton impressed him against Middlesbrough, but feels they were trying to be too clever in the final third.

Saints dropped two precious points in their hunt for an automatic promotion spot in the Championship on Good Friday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Middlesbrough.

Russell Martin’s men had a number of chances to extend their advantage when they led 1-0.

They could not take them though and were made to pay as Boro levelled at the death through Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Ex-midfielder Houghton was impressed by the football he saw from Southampton at St Mary’s, but feels they were over-elaborate with their work in the final third.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen them [Southampton] live [this season] and I was really impressed with them”, Houghton said post match on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live.

“They played some lovely football, the movement was good, the only thing, maybe at times they over-elaborated too much in and around the 18 yard box, where it was an extra pass that they were trying to influence the opposition’s backline instead of taking the shot at goal.

“But these [chances they missed] were absolutely sitters. Two of them, anyone would have scored them.”

Southampton sit in fourth place in the Championship table and are eight points off the automatic promotion spots, with a game in hand on Leicester City and Leeds United, and two in hand of Ipswich Town.

They visit Ipswich on Easter Monday.