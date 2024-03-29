Enzo Maresca has admitted that he understands the anger of the Leicester City fans, but stressed that his side need them until the end of the season.

Leicester dominated the Championship in the first half of the season and were expected to walk winning the league and getting promoted to the Premier League.

However, their campaign seems to be unravelling and they have won just one of their last six games in the Championship.

They suffered another defeat at Bristol City on Good Friday and the away fans did not shy away from showing their anger towards the team at the end of the game.

Maresca admitted that the reaction was expected given his side’s form and recent performances.

However, he stressed that especially at the moment the Leicester players need their support to get over the line this season.

The Leicester boss said in a press conference: “I think the reaction from them is quite normal.

“You can understand.

“The only thing I can say is that, especially in this moment, we need them.

“They have been brilliant until today and we need them until the end.”

Leicester are still very much in contention to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League and Maresca will hope to get them over the line.