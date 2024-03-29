Michael Beale has admitted that the Sunderland fans did not want a change in manager when he walked into Stadium of Light to replace Tony Mowbray in December last year.

Beale had a disastrous spell at Sunderland where he lasted just 12 matches and a little over three months.

Sunderland plummeted down the Championship table under the former Rangers and QPR boss and he was sacked in February with results and performances showing no sign of improving.

He never received the backing of the Sunderland fans and Beale acknowledged that the Black Cats supporters never actually wanted a new manager in place when he joined in December.

He indicated that their loyalty lay with Mowbray, who was sacked even after he did a good job, including getting the club into the Championship playoffs last season.

Beale said on Sky Sports: “It’s difficult when you go into a club.

“But you have to acknowledge the fact that the fans didn’t probably want the change.

“They are ultimately not in control of that and the change was made with Tony leaving even after a good job.”

Beale was reportedly sceptical about taking on the Sunderland job and wanted a longer break following his sacking at Rangers.