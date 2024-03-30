Jon Newsome has insisted that Leeds United earned a good point at Watford on Good Friday as it was one of their worst performances of the season.

Mateo Joseph scored his first goal for Leeds in the 85th minute to earn a 2-2 draw for his team at Vicarage Road on Friday night.

Leeds were seemingly heading towards their first league defeat of the calendar year, but managed to walk away from Hertfordshire with a point in the bag.

A failure to win means Leeds are now second in the league table with Ipswich Town leading the Championship standings at the moment.

However, Newsome indicated that Leeds will look back at the result at Watford and feel that it was a good point in the grand scheme of things.

He admitted that Leeds showed resilience to fight their way back into the game but conceded that it was probably one of their worst performances of the ongoing season.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I think that’s actually a good point.

“I think it was one of our worst performances, especially in the first half.

“For maybe 65 to 70 minutes, we weren’t at the races and we scratched and we fought our way back into it with our resilience.”

Leeds will be in action at home on Monday night when they host Hull City, with Daniel Farke looking for his men to get back to winning ways.