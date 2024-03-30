Michael Beale has insisted that the lack of experience in the Sunderland squad has continued to bother them even after he was sacked in February.

Sunderland’s form over the last couple of months has been poor, but they grabbed a much-needed win on Good Friday when beating Cardiff City 2-0.

Beale was sacked following defeats to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City and they lost four more games on the trot after that before getting a draw at home against QPR just ahead of the international break.

The former Rangers manager had reservations about the lack of experience in the Sunderland squad when he was their manager for two months and he stressed that problem has continued to dog them even after he was sacked.

He insisted that in terms of technical ability, Sunderland have a very talented squad, but insisted that they need that experience to get over the line in some of the games where they play well without the just rewards.

The former Sunderland boss said on Sky Sports: “The big thing with the Sunderland squad is that they are very talented in terms of technical ability.

“But they need a little bit more experience within the team to maybe get over the line.

“Even in the games since I have left that Mike Dodds has taken the team, the results have not been probably what they deserve from the performances.

“A little bit of nous and experience could probably help the group.”

Sunderland were in the running for the playoff spots when Tony Mowbray was sacked in December and are now sitting 12th in the Championship table.