Fixture: Leeds United vs Hull City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Hull City to Elland Road in the Championship this evening.

Daniel Farke’s men are pushing for automatic promotion back to the Premier League and after drawing 2-2 at Watford on Good Friday will want to return to winning ways tonight.

Hull arrive in LS11 on the back of a defeat against Stoke City at home, while their last win was on 20th February against Southampton.

The earlier meeting between the two teams finished 0-0 and Hull last won at Elland Road in 2018, when Jarrod Bowen scored both goals.

Leeds have Illan Meslier in goal tonight, while Daniel Farke picks a back four of Sam Byram, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Junior Firpo.

In midfield, Farke goes with Glen Kamara and Archie Gray, while in the attacking third Crysensio Summerville, Daniel James and Georginio Rutter support Patrick Bamford.

If the Leeds boss wants to shuffle his pack then he can look to his bench, where options include Joel Piroe and Liam Cooper.

Leeds United Team vs Hull City

Meslier, Byram, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gray, Kamara, Summerville, James, Rutter, Bamford

Substitutes: Darlow, Cresswell, Cooper, Shackleton, Crew, Anthony, Gelhardt, Piroe, Joseph