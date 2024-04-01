Stevenage boss Steve Evans believes his side outplayed Charlton at the Valley in the second half, as well as silencing the Addicks fans.

Evans took his Stevenage outfit to Charlton in League One on Easter Monday looking for all three points to boost his side’s playoff hopes.

Stevenage were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw which leaves them three points adrift of the playoff spots with five games left to play.

For Evans though, the performance was superb and Charlton were outplayed right across the pitch, something which silenced the home faithful.

He feels the only question was weather Stevenage would score, which they ultimately failed to do, and now they must prepare for Exeter City.

“We’ve come to the Valley, we’ve silenced the crowd, we’ve outplayed them all over the pitch, we’ve dominated the second half; I dread to think what the stats are, probably 80 or 90 per cent possession, it probably won’t be that when they calculate it here, but that is what it felt like”, Evans told reporters post match.

“It was a case of are we going to get the goal and it never came.

“We now look forward to freshen the boys up and getting ready for Exeter.

“Five to go, three points in it; and if I was three points in front I would know it was far from finished, so we’re far from finished in this race for the playoffs.”

Stevenage have a crunch clash against Barnsley, the side Charlton play next, on the agenda after they head to face Exeter City.

Charlton meanwhile have drawn their last three games on the spin and sit in 16th spot in League One.