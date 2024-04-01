There is ‘something in the air’ around Plymouth Argyle amid talk that Ian Foster has been sacked as manager, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Argyle went down to a 1-0 defeat at home against Bristol City in the Championship on Easter Monday which increases the threat of relegation.

Foster’s side have now lost five of their last six league games and sit just one point above the Championship trap door.

It has been suggested that Foster has been shown the door at Plymouth, however there is no confirmation of the manager having been sacked.

And it is suggested there is ‘something in the air’ amid the talk that Foster will be let go.

Plymouth only appointed Foster as boss in January this year, but he has struggled to lead them up the Championship standings.

Next up for Argyle is a visit to bottom club Rotherham United in a game which is surely a must-win affair.

That is followed up by successive home games as first QPR and then Leicester City arrive at Home Park.