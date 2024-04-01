Former Southampton star Jo Tessem has hit out at Russell Martin’s team, insisting that Saints’ inability to stand up and deal with what Ipswich Town threw at them tonight is the reason they will not go up automatically.

In an all-important match in the race for promotion from the Championship, Saints succumbed to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of leaders Ipswich at Portman Road.

Martin’s side had been leading the Tractor Boys until the 67th minute before Nathan Broadhead equalised.

James Bree was then sent off for the visitors with five minutes of normal time left, before Kieran McKenna’s side sealed three points with a 97th-minute winner from Jeremy Sarmiento.

Heaping praise on Ipswich’s assist provider for the final goal, Leif Davis, former Southampton star said on BBC Radio Solent: “They dug in and dug-in and counter-attacked. You can see why Leif Davis has so many goals and assists from that left-hand side.

“They have stuck to the plan tactically and in the end very well done Ipswich.”

Tessem was critical of Southampton’s performance on the night, despite feeling sorry for Martin’s side.

He is clear however that Southampton were not able to deal with what Ipswich threw at them, which is a pattern and is why they will not win automatic promotion.

“I feel very sorry for Southampton, but in football, you have to be able to stand up and deal with different things like that – that’s why they won’t be going up automatically.”

Southampton now look set to have to prepare for the playoffs, with second placed Leicester City eleven points ahead of them having played a game more.