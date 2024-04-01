Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Roland Virkus admits that Leeds United have high expectations when it comes to what they want for Max Wober.

Wober triggered a clause in his Leeds contract to leave the club on loan following their relegation from the Premier League last summer.

He headed to the Bundesliga with Gladbach and the German side have been pleased with what they have seen from the defender.

Gladbach would like to keep hold of Wober on a permanent basis, however Leeds are demanding a steep fee to do business.

Virkus insists that the truth is that Wober would like to stay at Gladbach beyond the end of his loan, but is clear that Leeds have high expectations.

The Gladbach sporting director also admits that Leeds are in control of the situation.

“We are currently in talks with all parties involved”, he admitted to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers).

“The truth is that Max would like to stay with us.

“But Leeds are first in the English second division, will be promoted and have pretty high expectations.

“[We are trying] everything, but we are not in control.”

Gladbach did not agree an option to buy with Leeds when they signed the Austrian defender last summer, which has now left them in a pickle.

Leeds had been keen to keep hold of Wober, but were powerless when he triggered the clause in his contract to leave.