Charlton Athletic full-back Thierry Small has issued a plea to the Addicks fans to be behind the side for the “home stretch” they have coming ahead.

The Addicks, who managed to hold promotion chasers Stevenage to a goalless draw on Easter Monday, now have two home games coming up, against Barnsley and Wigan, in the space of the next eight days.

They will also be playing their third home game this month against Shrewsbury Town at the Valley on the 20th.

While admitting the fact that long journeys are part and parcel of the game Small insisted that it is a big positive to now have a stretch of home games coming up.

“It is a big positive that we can have a few more games at home because we did have a lot of away games, a lot of far journeys”, Small told his club’s official channel.

“But that is part of the game I guess.

“So, hopefully, we have a good home stretch though.

“We can get a few results and get the fans back happy and get a winning streak.”

Having the fans by their side for the home games, Small insists, is going to be important as it could help them deliver on the pitch.

“It [the fan support] is very important.

“We need all the support we can get in the home stretch I like to call it.

“They have been amazing since I have been here so far.

“Hopefully, they can keep on that great support and try and deliver on the pitch.”

The draw against Steve Evans’ side helped Charlton stretch their unbeaten run to ten games, taking them further away from the drop zone in League One.