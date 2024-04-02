Ipswich Town legend Mick Mills has warned that the team finishing third will find it hard to lift themselves for the playoffs, amid Ipswich, Leeds United and Leicester City all fighting for automatic promotion from the Championship.

A 3-2 win over Southampton on Easter Monday kept Ipswich at the top of the Championship standings and Leeds United are sitting second in the league table.

Currently, Leicester City are third in the league table, but have a game in hand over both Ipswich and Leeds and could go to the top again if they win that fixture.

Mills pointed out that as things stand all the top three teams will end up scoring more than 90 points this season, which should have been enough to clinch promotion in any other year.

He warned that the team finishing third are going to be bitterly disappointed and lifting themselves for the playoffs could be hard for them.

The Ipswich legend said on BBC Radio Suffolk: “All three teams at the top are going to go way into the 90-point mark.

“That’s a phenomenal total as in some years teams were getting automatic promotion with 80-something points.

“Whoever finished third with sort of 95 or 96 points are going to feel hard done by.

“It will be difficult for that team, whoever they are, to lift themselves up and go into a mini cup competition.

“It will be really difficult and I don’t really want to think who they are going to be.”

Ipswich have a tricky game on Saturday when they will travel to Norwich City for the East Anglian derby.