Former Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has been tipped to be open to taking the Sunderland job from Mike Dodds if the opportunity suits him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Following the sacking of Michael Beale last month, Sunderland have been without a permanent manager with Dodds being put in charge on an interim basis until the summer.

The hunt for a permanent manager has been going on in the background though and the name of Heckingbottom has come up.

The 46-year-old has been without a job since being sacked by Sheffield United in December after dreadful form in the Premier League.

The model at Sunderland, with young players the focus, has led some to feel the managerial post would not attract all managers.

However, it is claimed that the job could be one which would be likely to appeal to Heckingbottom.

Heckingbottom would need to be convinced about the project, but could be open to becoming the next man in charge at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland look unlikely to reach the playoffs in the Championship this season and it remains to be seen if they do leave Dodds in charge for the rest of the campaign.