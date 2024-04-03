Krasnodar are yet to hear from Celtic regarding attacking midfielder Eduard Spertsyan ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Football Scotland, despite one club already enquiring.

Celtic are very much involved in a tough title race with Rangers but the club are already planning for next season.

The Scottish giants are looking at several players ahead of the next transfer window as potential targets.

Spertsyan has been linked with a move to Celtic with the club believed to be interested in snapping up the attacking midfielder.

However, it has been claimed that Celtic are yet to contact Krasnodar with regards to potentially signing the player.

The Russian club are yet to hear anything from Celtic despite the rumours of their interest in the 23-year-old.

He has two years left on his contract and Celtic are said to be keen on taking him to Parkhead in the summer.

An unnamed Belgian club have enquired about the player.

Spertsyan has featured 20 times in the Russian Premier Liga this season, scoring eight times and registering five assists.

He has also earned 25 international caps for Armenia and has scored four times for the national team.