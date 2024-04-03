Stuttgart are not expected to take up the option of signing Brighton loanee Mahmoud Dahoud on a permanent deal in the summer.

The German midfielder joined Stuttgart on a loan deal until the end of the season from Brighton in the winter transfer window.

He has made eight Bundesliga appearances since arriving at Stuttgart but only one of them came in the starting eleven.

Stuttgart have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season for a fee of €10m.

However, according to the German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Stuttgart will not be taking up the option on Dahoud in the summer.

They have not been impressed with what they have seen of the midfielder and are not interested in signing him on a permanent deal.

As things stand, Dahoud will be returning to Brighton at the end of the season where he failed to impress last year.

Brighton signed him on a free transfer last summer but he struggled to carve out a niche for himself in Roberto De Zerbi’s squad.