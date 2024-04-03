Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has insisted that Sheffield Wednesday have shown this season that they have the mettle to bounce back from a bad run of form and feels the Hillsborough factor could be worth points.

Wednesday’s form has left them towards the end of the season and they have lost three of their last four league games.

They are still just a point off safety but their form coupled with a tricky run of fixtures in the last six games is a cause for concern as they look to battle out of the relegation zone.

However, Clarke stressed that Wednesday have already shown in the past that they have the ability to bounce back from a bad run of form and put together a run of results.

He also feels Danny Rohl’s relationship with the fans means that Wednesday could pick up crucial points in the remaining home games.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “I remember commentating on a game at Hillsborough, in a game after they were battered by someone embarrassingly in sort of January-February time.

“I just sort of went if they play like that they are going to finish right at the bottom but they did respond.

“Because the fans love Danny Rohl so much, I do think that connection at Hillsborough might be worth a few points until the end of the season.

“We will have to wait and see whether the team are good enough but they have turned it around once or twice.”

Wednesday have home games against Norwich City, Stoke City and West Brom until the end of the season.