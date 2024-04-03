Former Championship attacker Sam Parkin has revealed that he feels there is an undercurrent of tension between Enzo Maresca and the Leicester City supporters at the moment.

Leicester are no longer looking nailed on to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League despite absolutely dominating proceedings in the first half of the season.

The Foxes scored a much-needed win over Norwich City at home on Easter Monday following a run of just one win in six league games.

The Leicester away support were not happy following watching their side get beaten by Bristol City last Friday and Maresca stressed that they need their backing to get over the line this season.

Parkin thinks that there is a real undercurrent of tension between the Leicester manager and the fans are not on board with the team’s style of football.

The former Championship star said on the What The EFL Podcast: “I feel that undercurrent with Maresca and the supporters when he speaks after the game.

“Everything is not rosy there.

“I don’t think that the supporters have been fully enamoured with the football and that’s an understatement at times this season.

“And Maresca is a little bit prickly after the games.”

Leicester will hope to earn three more points when they host Birmingham City at the King Power at the weekend.