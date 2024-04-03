Former Ipswich Town star Sam Parkin has insisted that Kieran McKenna’s men will face a highly motivated Norwich City in the East Anglian derby on Saturday.

Ipswich are sitting at the top of the Championship standings and scored two wins over Blackburn and Southampton respectively over the Easter period.

McKenna’s side are now preparing to travel to East Anglian rivals Norwich City for a supercharged clash at Carrow Road this weekend.

The Canaries are sixth in the table and fighting to finish in the playoff spots while Ipswich are aiming to get automatic promotion.

Parkin pointed out that Norwich raised their game to get a 2-2 draw against Ipswich at Portman Road earlier in the season despite not being at form.

He is certain that they are going to be motivated and will have a vocal crowd behind them given the importance of the game for the season of both teams.

Parkin said on the What The EFL Podcast: “If you remember, Norwich really raised their performance levels at Portman Road when they were off it to a degree.

“They really played well and caused Ipswich loads of problems.

“I think there will be huge motivation for Norwich and their supporters in this game with everything that’s at stake.”

Ipswich are trying to emulate Norwich who were the last team to earn back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.