Former Ipswich Town star Sam Parkin has admitted that Kieran McKenna’s side have surprised him with the way they successfully handled the pressure in the last two games.

Ipswich are sitting at the top of the Championship table after two wins over Blackburn and Southampton over the Easter period respectively.

McKenna’s men have continued to defy the odds as they continue to push for back-to-back promotions to the Premier League this season.

They have an East Anglian derby coming up on Saturday when they will visit Norwich City and Parkin admitted that he is not sure what would constitute a good result for Ipswich.

However, he conceded that the wins over Blackburn and Southampton have left him surprised and insisted that he always knew that the run of games could end up defying Ipswich’s season.

Parkin said on the What The EFL Podcast: “I don’t know in terms of what points they need from this game.

“I knew that Blackburn away, Southampton at home and Norwich away from home is going to tell us loads about Ipswich.

“To successfully navigate these last two games as they have has surprised me.”

Ipswich played out a 2-2 draw with Norwich City in the last East Anglian derby earlier in the season at Portman Road.