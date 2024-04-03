Inter Milan are yet to contact Genoa to discuss a potential deal for Tottenham Hotspur target Albert Gudmundsson ahead of the summer transfer window.

Gudmundsson is almost certain to leave at the end of the season after Genoa managed to hold on to him in the winter transfer window.

Tottenham have been keeping tabs on him with a view to signing him in the summer but he is wanted at almost all the top clubs in Italy.

Inter are amongst the Serie A teams who are vying for the attacker’s signature at the end of the season.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via FcInterNews), they have been in regular contact with his agent over a summer switch.

However, the Nerazzurri are yet to be in touch with Genoa over a potential deal for Gudmundsson.

Inter are now looking to accelerate the talks for the Iceland international as they are wary of competition for his signature.

Genoa want a fee of around €30m before agreeing to sell Gudmundsson in the next summer window.

Inter are now trying to work out ways to raise the funds needed to get a deal over the line for the Genoa star.

Finances are not likely to be an issue for Tottenham in their pursuit of Gudmundsson.