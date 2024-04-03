Veteran boss Neil Warnock believes Birmingham City do not need to worry about being relegated from the Championship with Gary Rowett at the helm.

Blues are in the middle of a relegation dogfight in the division and sit just two points and two places outside the drop zone.

They grabbed a 1-0 win over Preston North End on Easter Monday to boost their promotion hopes and Warnock feels they will be OK.

With former Millwall boss Rowett in the dugout at Blues, Warnock is confident that there is little chance of Birmingham suffering the drop into League One.

“Down at the bottom there’s some big clubs”, Warnock said on talkSPORT.

“I think now that Gary Rowett has gone into Birmingham they will be okay now.

“He’s a good manager, Gary.”



Birmingham have a tough clash coming up next as they travel to face automatic promotion contenders Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Rowett’s men have met the Foxes twice this season, once in the Championship and once in the FA Cup, losing both encounters and conceding three goals in each game.