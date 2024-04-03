Nottingham Forest will trigger the clause in Ola Aina’s contract to extend his stay at the City Ground by another year, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Aina missed a chunk of Nottingham Forest’s games and has only returned to action recently, coming on as a late second-half substitute in each of Forest’s last two games.

However, his contract at the City Ground is running out and he has been set to leave the club as a free agent at the end of June.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo though has decided to extend the stay of the player and the club are set to trigger a clause in the contract that will extend Aina’s stay by a further year.

That would prevent the player from leaving the club on a free transfer even if they are relegated to the Championship.

Nottingham Forest run the risk of getting relegated from the top flight after being handed a four-point penalty for breaching sustainability rules.

They are currently placed just above the drop zone, enjoying a three-point cushion over Luton Town but have played a game more.

They have just registered a 3-1 win over Fulham, during which Aina played, and Nuno will be keen for them to kick on in the coming weeks to put daylight between themselves and the drop zone.