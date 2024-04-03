Former Premier League defender Sebastien Bassong believes that Nottingham Forest boss Nuno is an expert at assessing his players and putting them in their best position.

Forest boosted their Premier League survival hopes on Tuesday night when they beat Fulham 3-1 at the City Ground.

They still remain just a point above third bottom Luton Town, who have a game in hand, and there has been speculation about Nuno’s position.

Former Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri is claimed to have been offered the Nottingham Forest job recently, but turned it down.

For Bassong, having Nuno is a benefit for Nottingham Forest as he knows how to use the players at his disposal.

“Nuno will be very happy with the resilience of the team”, Bassong said on the BBC.

“When you have a manager who can assess his assets that well, Nuno will be able to put them in their best positions and allow them to play freely and consistently.



“That will give them confidence to handle the upcoming games better.”

Forest must now prepare for a weekend trip to take on Tottenham Hotspur, followed by a home visit from Wolves.