Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has admitted that Ipswich Town’s relentlessness to score goals never makes the opposition feel secure in a game.

Ipswich again scored a late winner at Portman Road on Easter Monday against Southampton to seal all three points and secure their place at the top of the Championship table.

Kieran McKenna’s team have continued to defy expectations after just getting promotion from League One last season and are now in line to get to the Premier League.

Many observers feel Ipswich’s leaky defence makes their run unsustainable, but Clarke pointed out that the Tractor Boys are not relenting despite all the naysayers waiting for their demise.

He insisted that more than their spirit, it is Ipswich Town’s relentlessness to keep going for goals that never make an opposition team feel safe and that eventually helps them to wear the other sides down.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “You are saying it’s not sustainable but they are doing a pretty good job.

“They are on an amazing run of wins obviously with that Cardiff defeat in the middle of it.

“They were pretty much outclassed for the lot of the game against Southampton, who are not a sophisticated team, but sliced through them quite easily at times.

“What they have got is ridiculous spirit but also a relentlessness to score goals and that just never makes the opposition feel safe.

“Southampton never felt safe in the same and Ipswich kept going and going and just wore them down.”

Ipswich have an East Anglian derby to deal with on Saturday when they will visit Carrow Road to take on Norwich City.