Sam Parkin believes one of Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town will survive in the Championship this season and feels the Terriers have the easier run of games between the two.

Wednesday and Huddersfield are still in the relegation zone and are level on points at the moment.

Plymouth Argyle are sitting just above them in the league table but only have a point’s buffer and recently sacked Ian Foster due to their poor run of form.

Parkin believes Plymouth will drop into the relegation zone by the end of the season and either Sheffield Wednesday or Huddersfield will end up surviving in the Championship.

The former Championship star feels Huddersfield have a slight advantage in the race as they have a better run of games compared to Wednesday.

He believes Sheffield Wednesday’s form has suffered due to the injury to Ian Poveda and Ike Ugbo’s drop in numbers.

Parkin said on the What The EFL Podcast: “Sheffield Wednesday, I think it’s between them and Huddersfield.

“I think Argyle will probably go now.

“I think Huddersfield marginally have the better games and I think Sheffield Wednesday have probably just been derailed a little bit by an injury to Poveda and Ugbo has not scored in five.

“I think those two were the big reason for that period where they were playing well and getting points.

“We will see how they go.”

Sheffield Wednesday will be travelling to Queens Park Rangers while Huddersfield will host Millwall at home at the weekend.

Plymouth are due to visit rock bottom Rotherham United.