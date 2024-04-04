Celtic and West Ham United are amongst the clubs who are chasing Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old Greek striker has scored 21 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions in the ongoing season.

His performances have turned heads across Europe and several clubs are believed to be interested in signing him.

Lazio, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sevilla are believed to be keeping tabs on the forward ahead of the summer.

Ioannidis is also attracting from the British Isles and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, West Ham and Celtic are among his suitors.

David Moyes has been looking to add a striker to his squad for a while and the Panathinaikos hitman is on the radar of the Hammers boss.

Celtic are also expected to be in the market for a striker in the summer depending on the future of Adam Idah at Parkhead.

The Bhoys are keeping an eye out for the Greek forward as part of the summer transfer plans.

Panathinaikos are expected to ask for a fee of €15m from the sale of the forward in the coming months.