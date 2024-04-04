Mainz have put off holding talks with Liverpool over Sepp van den Berg until they have clarified what league they will be in next term.

Jurgen Klopp’s former club currently sit third bottom in the Bundesliga, inside the relegation playoff spot and are just one point ahead of second bottom 1.FC Koln.

They have been delighted with Van de Berg’s progress since he linked up with them on loan from Liverpool.

The Dutchman has been handed regular game time at the Bruchweg this term, but Mainz are not in a position to speak to Liverpool about keeping him permanently or loaning him again.

Talks between the two clubs have been put off until Mainz know what division they will be in next term, according to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers).

It could take until the final matchday for Mainz to find out whether they will survive in the Bundesliga, or longer if they have to take part in the relegation playoff.

Van den Berg recently clocked the full 90 minutes at centre-back against Bayern Munich, a game Mainz lost 8-1



He has however helped Mainz to keep clean sheets in their last two Bundesliga outings, against Bochum and RB Leipzig, respectively.