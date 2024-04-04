Juventus do not want to sell Aston Villa and Fulham tracked Andrea Cambiaso in the summer unless they receive a mega-money offer and are already working on a new contract for him.

The 24-year-old right-back has come to the fore this season and his performances have piqued the interest of several clubs.

He is one of the Serie A defenders Aston Villa are looking at as they look to bring in a new full-back in the next transfer window.

Fulham are amongst the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on the player but Juventus are reluctant sellers at the moment.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Serie A giants are not interested in selling the defender in the summer.

Juventus are only expected to change their stance if they receive a massive offer on their table in the coming months.

For the moment, Cambiaso is a big part of their plans going forward and they are planning next season with him in the team.

He has a contract until 2027 but Juventus are already planning to reward him with a new lucrative deal.

Whether Aston Villa or Fulham will test Juventus’ stance by putting in a substantial bid for Cambiaso is unclear.