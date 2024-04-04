Aston Villa are monitoring three players in Serie A in their pursuit of a new right-back ahead of next season, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The Villans are aiming to finish in the top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League in the final months of the ongoing campaign.

The club are already planning ahead and are working round the clock to set up transfer plans for the summer.

It is claimed that Aston Villa sporting director Monchi ‘is planning’ to sign a new full-back for Aston Villa in the upcoming transfer window.

And the Aston Villa deal-maker has his scouts keeping tabs on three right-backs in Italy at the moment.

Villa have reportedly contacted Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and the player would be open to a move to the Premier League.

The club are also looking at two more right-backs in Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso and Torino’s Raoul Bellanova.

Aston Villa are closely monitoring their performances before taking a call on which player to prioritise ahead of the summer transfer window.