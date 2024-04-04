Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur tracked Francesco Camarda is keen to finish the season before taking a call on his future.

The 16-year-old striker has been a prolific scorer for AC Milan at youth level and has made two senior appearances for the Rossoneri.

He is out of contract in the summer and AC Milan are desperate to see him sign his first professional deal with the club.

However, he is being tracked by several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham and Newcastle and is also wanted at Manchester United.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Camarda is keen to finish the season first at this stage.

He is only ready to consider his options once the season is over and study all the offers on his table.

For the moment, negotiations between AC Milan and his representatives are at a standstill and there has been no movement in the talks.

The Rossoneri are still hopeful that the forward will choose to sign his first professional contract with the club.