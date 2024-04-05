Former Norwich City star Darren Huckerby has warned Ipswich Town that the Canaries have players who can hurt them and wants his former club to get straight at them when the Tractor Boys visit Carrow Road.

With the 2023/24 season heating up, the two promotion-chasing sides are set to take each other on in what will be their 41st game of the season.

Kieran McKenna’s side currently occupy top spot in the Championship and are well-placed to go up by securing automatic promotion.

However, ahead of them are their fierce rivals Norwich, a side that, Huckerby feels, can hurt Ipswich’s defence.

“You’ve got to have belief in your team-mates”, Huckerby was quoted as saying by the Pink Un.

“We’ve got to get straight at Ipswich. We’ve got players that can hurt them.”

Huckerby picked out players such as Ashley Barnes and Josh Sergent, who the 47-year-old feels can be the difference makers in the derby clash

“We need Ashley Barnes to be nasty and do what he does and we need Sargent to produce the goods.”

It will be the second East Anglian derby of the season after the last one ended in a 2-2 draw inside Portman Road.