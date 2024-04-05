Sam Parkin has insisted that Portsmouth will do enough in their remaining home games to get promoted from League One as champions despite a couple of tough away trips in the run-in.

Portsmouth are sitting pretty at the top of the League One table with five games left to play in their season.

They have a five-point lead over second-placed Derby County having played a game fewer and a nine-point cushion over third-placed Bolton Wanderers at this stage of the campaign.

Parkin conceded that Portsmouth will find it tricky in their away trips to Bolton and Lincoln City, who are currently looking to secure their spots in the promotion playoffs.

However, the former League One star believes that with three home games still to come, Portsmouth will do enough to get promoted to the second tier as League One champions.

Parkin said on the What The EFL Podcast: “Portsmouth are almost there but they have got tough games.

“They go to Bolton and then they go Lincoln, but I think there is enough in those home games to get it done.

“And be champions as well.”

Portsmouth will host Shrewsbury, Barnsley and Wigan in their remaining home games of the season.