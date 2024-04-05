Bristol Rovers goalkeeper Jed Ward says he takes motivation from the fact he will come up against a Bolton Wanderers team chasing promotion this weekend.

Ian Evatt’s men are hoping to finish in the automatic promotion spots in League One this season and cannot afford to drop points.

They head to face Bristol Rovers this weekend and Gas goalkeeper Ward is expecting to be tested.

The Gas shot-stopper is well aware of Bolton’s need for all three points and takes motivation from the fact he is out there to stop them.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re fully ready and prepared for the game”, Ward told his club’s official site.

“We know they’ve got threats, like Aaron Collins, but we got a clean-sheet and a draw on Monday and we want to kick on.

“I know I’m going to be tested loads.

“They’re going to work really hard because they are chasing promotion, but I take motivation from that”, the Bristol Rovers man added.

Ward has now clocked up 13 League One outings for Bristol Rovers and managed to keep four clean sheets along the way.

He did not feature in the Gas’ win 2-1 win at Bolton in December.