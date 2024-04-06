Former Sheffield Wednesday star John Pearson thinks the Owls need to look at getting four points from their next two games.

The Owls grabbed a much needed win away at QPR on Saturday to boost their survival hopes in the Championship.

Rohl’s side won 2-0 at Loftus Road and the German boss will now hope his men will head into back to back home games against Norwich City and Stoke City with confidence.

Pearson believes that Sheffield Wednesday need to look at a four-point haul from the two games as he feels that could well lift them out of the bottom three with just three games remaining.

“Danny Rohl’s got everything right today and the confidence must flood back”, Pearson said on BBC Radio Sheffield post match.

“We’ve got to try and get something on Tuesday, it’s going to be a tough ask, Norwich have beaten Ipswich today.

“Two home games to come. If we can get four points from those two games then I could see us moving out of the bottom three.”

Sheffield Wednesday are due to first welcome playoff hopefuls Norwich before then Stoke make the trip to Hillsborough.

Rohl’s side sit second bottom in the Championship, level on points with third bottom Birmingham City and a point behind fourth from bottom Huddersfield Town.