Juventus have made initial contact with German giants Bayern Munich to find out whether they will exercise their buy-back clause in Arsenal target Joshua Zirkzee’s contract.

The 22-year-old, a product of Bayern Munich’s youth academy, moved to Italy in the summer of 2022 to join Bologna.

The Bavarians inserted a buyback clause in the transfer agreement, also making sure that they would receive 40 per cent of any fee earned from the sale of the player in the future.

Arsenal and Manchester United are both keen on Zirkzee, but could be left powerless if Bayern Munich trigger the buy-back clause.

Now Juventus, also suitors of the attacker, have got in touch with Bayern Munich to ask if they will trigger the clause, according to Sky Italia.

If Bayern Munich do re-sign Zirkzee then Juventus are prepared to deal with the Germans for his signature.

Arsenal, it is claimed, are prepared to offer Zirkzee a salary of €6m per year.

AC Milan have also started negotiations with Zirkzee’s club Bologna, believing that agreeing personal terms will not be a problem.

Zirkzee has scored ten goals in 28 Serie A appearances for Bologna this season.