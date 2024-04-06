Saudi Arabian clubs are set to ramp up the pressure on Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah ‘in the coming weeks’ to agree to a move to the Middle East in the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Salah had an offer to move to Saudi Arabia last summer but the forward resisted the chance to leave the Reds.

Liverpool were in no mood to sell him and rebuffed bids from Saudi Arabian clubs in order to hold on to him, even as the offers approached astonishing levels.

The attacker is playing a key role as Liverpool chase the league title in Jurgen Klopp’s last season in charge of the Merseyside giants.

However, the Saudis remain keen on snaring Salah away from the Reds and it has been claimed that they are set to put more pressure on the player ‘in the coming weeks’.

Saudi officials remain determined to take the Egyptian attacker to the Saudi Pro League in the next summer transfer window.

They are set to amplify the pressure on Salah and his entourage in order to get a decision from him.

Liverpool are likely to get a massive fee from the sale of Salah if he decides to leave in the next window.