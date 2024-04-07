Newcastle United signing Lewis Hall on a permanent basis has already been budgeted for by Chelsea, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Hall is on loan at Newcastle from Chelsea, but the Magpies will be obligated to sign him on a permanent basis if they finish above 15th in the Premier League, something which now books baked in.

Chelsea banked £4m from loaning Hall out to Newcastle and will get another £24m this summer if he joins them permanently.

The deal is one that Chelsea have now budgeted for and they are expecting to receive the £24m from Newcastle.

Hall has turned out 15 times in total for Newcastle since completing the loan switch amid indications Eddie Howe is happy with him.

He missed both Newcastle’s games against Chelsea in the Premier League as he was ineligible to face his parent club.

Newcastle will hope that the left-back, who is also an England Under-21 international, proves to be a solid investment for the future.

Howe’s men currently sit in eighth spot in the Premier League standings and are eyeing securing European football for next season.

Chelsea are a four points and place behind, in ninth, but have played two fewer games.