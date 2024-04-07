Former Premier League defender Scott Minto thinks that Aston Villa have overachieved this season and their level will be properly shown when the campaign ends.

Unai Emery’s men are in the mix to secure Champions League football for next term and have been slugging it out at the top end of the league.

Villa dropped points on Saturday when a poor defensive display meant they needed an 80th minute Ollie Watkins goal to secure a 3-3 draw at home against Brentford in the Premier League.

For Minto, Aston Villa have overachieved to be sitting in fifth spot and believes that what is happening is they are now finding their level, which will be shown in where they finish.

The former defender thinks judgement should be reserved until the end of the campaign, but stressed even if they do come fifth, it is still a good season.

“I think they’ve overachieved to be where they are in the first place”, Minto said on talkSPORT’s Sunday Session.

“I think over a season you kind of do find your level and they say the table never lies, but wait until the end of the season to actually properly look at the table.

“I think that what Emery has done since taking over has been sensational and the fact that we are talking about them fighting for a Champions League spot is incredible.

“I’ve always thought fifth would be good enough [for Champions League football]; we’ll have to wait and see whether that is the case, but even if they are pipped by Tottenham Hotspur, I still think fifth, even on its own, is a really good finish, a really good season for Aston Villa.

“If they win the Europa Conference League as well and I do think they should because I do think they are the best team in the competition then that would be seen as a wonderful season.”

Emery’s side have won just one of their last five league games and are next in league action away at Arsenal next weekend.

Before then however, Aston Villa play host to Lille on Thursday night in the Europa Conference League.