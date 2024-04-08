Turkish outfit Trabzonspor have taken initial ‘action’ to sign Leicester City attacker Kelechi Iheanacho on a free transfer amid the possibility they will not be able to keep Southampton’s Paul Onuachu.

The 27-year-old is nearing the end of his contract at the King Power Stadium, where he has been since 2017.

Iheanacho has been widely tipped to move on and his is drawing attention from the Turkish Super Lig.

Taking advantage of the situation, Turkish side Trabzonspor have taken action to sign the player in the summer, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor).

It is claimed that Southampton striker Onuachu may not remain at the club following the end of his loan and Trabzonspor are planning ahead.

They believe that Iheanacho could be secured quickly and do not intend to wait until later in the transfer window.

The 27-year-old has played in 21 Championship games for the Foxes so far this season, finding the back of the net five times.

Onuachu has been a sensation at Trabzonspor, but it is suggested the chances of the club keeping him have lessened of late.

The Southampton loan star has netted nine times in 17 league games.