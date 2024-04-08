Fulham have taken soundings about the situation of AC Milan starlet Jan Carlo Simic, but the defender is intending to stay at the San Siro.

The teenager is in the middle of his breakthrough season, having been handed his senior debut in December last year.

The occasion became even more special when he scored his first goal from the heart of defence for the Rossoneri in that very match.

Though he has added only three more appearances to his name since then, he is rated highly by the Serie A giants.

His potential has caught the attention of Premier League side Fulham who, along with Bournemouth, have been asking about his situation, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

However, Simic does not intend to leave AC Milan.

The Rossoneri are now looking at a new contract for Simic to reflect his importance at the club given he earns much less than his team-mates.

AC Milan could look to loan Simic out when he signs his new deal, but the final decision will be for the coach to make.