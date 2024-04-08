Leeds United are set to miss out on Motherwell starlet Dylan Wells, who has opted to stay at Fir Park, according to the Daily Record.

The teenage midfielder is set to be out of contract at Motherwell at the end of the season.

Leeds have been looking to tempt Wells to continue his career at Elland Road, while there has also been interest from the Premier League in the shape of Brighton.

However, Wells is snubbing interest from Leeds and elsewhere to stay at Motherwell.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been convinced to stay at Fir Park and talks over a new contract are now at an advanced stage.

Wells is expected to sign the contract in the coming weeks.

Leeds have regularly snapped up young talents for their academy in recent years and proven there is a pathway through to the first team at Elland Road.

The Whites will likely continue to keep an eye on Wells and his development at Motherwell over the course of next season.

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell is claimed to have convinced Wells he will have first team chances at Fir Park.