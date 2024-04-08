Charlton great Kevin Lisbie has heaped praise on striker Alfie May, who he believes puts the team before himself, a fact that has been proved by his huge amount of work off the ball.

May is League One’s top goal scorer this season having found the back of the net 23 times in 39 games, despite Charlton’s struggles.

However, it is not just his goalscoring form that has caught the attention of Lisbie.

According to the 45-year-old, the most impressive part of May’s game is his desire to put the team before himself.

May’s work off the ball is also something that has caught the eye of Lisbie.

“He puts the team before himself”, Lisbie told Charlton’s official website.

“It just sums up his character the fact that he is doing that work off the ball.”

May has been a crucial part of the comeback Charlton have staged since the arrival of Nathan Jones as manager.

The attacker scored a brace that helped Charlton see off Barnsley 2-1 at the Valley on Saturday.

May’s first goal was a superb free-kick, which he followed up with a curling shot into the corner.