Liverpool are planning to table a bid for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 22-year-old Dutch winger has lit up the Championship this season and has been playing a key role in Leeds’ promotion bid.

He has scored 17 times and laid on eight assists in the league this term and his performances have piqued the interest of clubs in the Premier League.

It has been claimed that Liverpool are interested in getting their hands on the attacker this summer.

The Reds have identified him the Dutchman as a big target and the club are now plotting to table an opening bid for him.

Summerville is a player Liverpool want despite still not finalising their new manager for next season; they have a new football CEO and director of football in place.

The winger is now focused on trying to get Leeds promoted back to the Premier League this season.

Leeds are likely to resist selling him if they get back to the top flight at the end of the season.

However, they could struggle to convince Summerville to stay if Leeds are still in the Championship next term.