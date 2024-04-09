Former Cardiff City star Sol Bamba believes that the Bluebirds have found a good manager in the form of Erol Bulut and has advised the club to tie him down with a new contract.

The 49-year-old’s contract at the Cardiff Stadium is running out and there has been no movement in the direction of extending his stay beyond the season.

Though under the 49-year-old manager, Cardiff have not done exceptionally well this season and have only just mathematically kept themselves in the race for the playoffs, Bamba believes that the Germany-born manager still deserves a chance.

And, according to Bamba, Cardiff should waste no time in handing him a new contract to keep him beyond this season.

“I think they have found a good manager”, Bamba told Wales Online.

“Everyone says it and I can see from the way the team is playing that the players love him.

“If I could give advice to Cardiff it would be to tie him down, definitely.”

Bamba also took time to express his confidence in seeing Bulut still being the manager of Cardiff next season as well.

“I think eventually they will and it would be the right thing to do because if you want to build anything, you have got to have consistency and a vision.

“I think if you give a manager one year, it’s always hard to have a vision. So hopefully he can sign a new deal and move forward.”

Cardiff, currently placed eleventh, have lost three of their last four games and are eleven points off a playoff spot.