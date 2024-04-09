Watford interim manager Tom Cleverley has insisted that he is excited about the challenge of facing a young manager in the form of Kieran McKenna when the Hornets face Ipswich Town.

After seeing their automatic promotion hopes suffer a blow in the 1-0 loss against Norwich City at the weekend, the Tractor Boys will hope to turn things around when they host the Hornets.

Cleverley is yet to lose a match as the interim manager of Watford, though he has won just one of the four games he has been in charge of, drawing the other three.

Still just 34, the former Manchester United man is now relishing the prospect of facing yet another young manager McKenna, who is 37.

“Personally I’m excited to challenge myself against a top young coach like Kieran”, Cleverley told his club’s official website.

Referring to McKenna’s Manchester United background where he got the opportunity to rub shoulders with the likes of Michael Carrick and Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer, Cleverley insisted: “He’s had background [at Man Utd] with him and Michael Carrick, under Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer.

“He’s done fantastically well to get promoted to the Championship and then really set their stamp on the league.

“They’ve got good rotations in the team, they’ve got exciting players, they’re well organised and it will be a difficult test.”

The last meeting between the two sides had ended in a 2-1 victory for McKenna’s men.