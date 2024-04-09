West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta is pushing behind the scenes to join Manchester City at the end of the season, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Manchester City wanted to sign the Brazilian last summer and tabled bids to try and snare him away from the London Stadium.

The Premier League champions withdrew their interest in him following allegations of the midfielder being looked at regarding betting.

The Brazilian is having another fine season at West Ham and Manchester City are set to rekindle their interest in him.

It has been claimed that Paqueta is pushing hard to move to the Etihad in the summer window.

The midfielder is putting pressure on West Ham to try and convince them to let him leave in the coming months.

He is keen to move on and sees joining Manchester City as an ideal opportunity to take the next step in his career.

The Premier League champions also want him as he is seen as the ideal replacement for Bernardo Silva who could leave in the summer.